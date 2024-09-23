The recent floods in Maiduguri and Jere, Borno State, have displaced over 600,000 people, severely damaging hospitals and triggering a growing health crisis, according to a statement from the Unique Care and Support Foundation, CASFOD.

The flooding, caused by heavy rainfall and the overflow of the Alau Dam, has worsened conditions in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps, where overcrowding and poor sanitation have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks.

The contaminated water in the camps has increased the likelihood of cholera, typhoid, and dysentery.

The statement also highlights the destruction of critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and government buildings, forcing many residents into makeshift shelters.

CASFOD, alongside Pam Care Community Initiative, is providing urgent assistance, including clean drinking water, health services, and hygiene supplies to displaced families.

However, the organisations warn that more resources are needed to address immediate health and sanitation needs, and help flood-affected families regain stability.

The statement explained that the floods have devastated the city, displacing people and resulting in at least 30 deaths. The livestock and agricultural sectors have been severely impacted, leaving farmers without income or food.

CASFOD is working with partners, such as the World Food Programme, to provide hot meals and drinking water.

“Over 70% of vulnerable families benefiting from their livestock livelihood program have lost livestock, exacerbating the crisis.

“CASFOD and Pam Care urge additional support from the government and international donors to expand relief efforts and rebuild livelihoods. As the situation worsens, they stress that more needs to be done. Local residents rely on humanitarian efforts for survival.

“Collective efforts are essential to prevent further suffering and ensure a swift recovery for Borno State’s most vulnerable populations,” Kolo added.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).