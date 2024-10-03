A new health and wellness company, EverHale Living Company, has officially launched natural health solutions in Africa, promising to revolutionise the way people approach their health and well-being.

The company, founded by Johnson Onyekachi Adumike, aimed to provide natural and effective solutions to common health challenges across Africa by partnering with Body Reset International.

At the heart of EverHale Living Company’s offerings is a range of high-quality health and wellness products developed by Body Reset International. Alkaforce, Iomin, and Spirulina-Chlorella are among the products that address various health concerns, ranging from diabetes to general well-being.

The company’s CEO, Johnson Onyekachi Adumike, said that his near-death experience, diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, and subsequent discovery of the transformative power of natural health solutions were what inspired the creation of EverHale Living Company.

Adumike said, “This is not just about selling products. It’s about promoting a lifestyle of wellness and prevention. We believe that natural remedies can play a significant role in improving people’s lives.

“Our mission is to create a kind of platform to help people who are going through all types of ailments be able to get a good natural remedy for their ailments.

“For everyone that is buying our product, we also give medical consultations for them. So we just don’t allow you to just buy products. When you’re ordering, we advise that you consult one of our physicians who, you know, addresses your needs.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Director of the Infant Health and Enforcement Directorate, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Afolabi Aderemi, expressed the agency’s support for the upcoming launch of EverHale Living Company’s natural health products in Nigeria.

Aderemi said the agency is committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of these products, emphasising the agency’s role in regulating herbal products in Nigeria.

“NAFDAC conducts thorough evaluations to ensure that products do not pose any harm to consumers. We are happy to be here because we know we have what it takes to follow up after the product has been registered. Our goal is to ensure that the public has access to high-quality, safe herbal products.”

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Body Reset International, Oluwafemi Oluwasegun Oduniyi, expressed gratitude for NAFDAC’s support and highlighted the company’s mission to provide innovative health solutions to Nigerians.

“We are committed to offering products that can improve people’s health and well-being. Our partnership with EverHale will make these products more accessible to the Nigerian market,” Oduniyi said.

