The Coordinating Minister for Health & Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate has launched the National Occupational Health and Safety Strategic Plan (2024 to 2028) to improve and promote a healthy and productive environment that is safe to live and work in.

On the importance of the strategic plan to national productivity, Prof Pate explained that it was a deliberate initiative to give strategic direction to the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare and other stakeholders.

This proactive measure, he noted, will guide how the Nigerian health sector with its stakeholders respond to and manage work-related diseases, injuries, and accidents to improve the health, well-being and, productivity of employees.

“This strategic plan document addresses significant challenges and strategic objectives through activities and instruments that will be deployed and it aligns with the Health sector strategic blueprint in achieving a healthy workforce, the key international target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); including International Labour Organisation ( ILO) and, WHO…,” he pointed out.

Continuing, Prof. Pate emphasised further that the need for this working document is now even more imperative in view of the Federal Government’s policy of diversifying the economy to non-oil sectors as solid mineral and agriculture, which according to him, expose many workers to occupational hazards.

To achieve effective implementation of the strategic plan on occupational health and safety, Prof. Pate, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom mni, asserted that government at all levels, partners, donors, non- governmental organisations, civil society organisations, philanthropists must collaborate to mobilise required resources, estimated at N1.34 billion for execution of activities in the next five years.

Speaking affirmatively, the Permanent Secretary Kachollom Daju mni, represented by Dr. Bako Aiyegbusi Director Nutrition Department of the Ministry, stated that the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare will do it’s best to make sure that the health of workers is highly prioritised as a National Occupational Health and Safety culture-where Government’s, employers and workers actively participate in securing a safe and healthy working environment.

This safety culture, according to the Permanent Secretary, would be achieved through a system of defined rights, responsibilities and duties and, where the highest priority is accorded to the principle of prevention.

In his goodwill message, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country representative, Dr Walter Molumbo commended the Ministry, assuring of WHO support and commitment to the implementation of the Five-Year Strategic Plan that has been finalized.

Speaking, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Comrade Ajaero, represented by Comrade Ismail Bello advocated for a structural approach to addressing safety and preventive measures to hazards in workplace environments in the country, with a call for synergy amongst employer, labour and Government.

