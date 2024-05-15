Orange Jordan announced that it will offer 13 free training courses to young females and males in Jordan through Coursera, the prominent online educational platform, in the fields of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and others. This comes as part of the agreement signed by Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) and Coursera, in line with the Group’s vision to create digital learning opportunities for its customers.

The agreement, signed by Orange Digital Centers which are located in 16 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, will enable young women and men to obtain free professional certificates in a number of digital courses.

The skills that these courses are meant to develop, include AI, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and Entrepreneurship.

The courses aim to equip females and males with the skills that fulfill the needs of an ever-evolving labor market and encourage them to opt for an entrepreneurial mentality.

Commenting on the agreement that Orange Group signed with a pioneering educational company such as Coursera that offers essential courses for the world of today via cyberspace, Orange Jordan stressed that this step indicates the continuous concerted efforts between the Group and the subsidiaries to ensure the materialization of Orange’s vision towards digital transformation through spreading digital culture and communities’ empowerment.

In Jordan, Orange Digital Centers are spanned over 26 locations and equipped with cutting-edge technologies and equipment to serve as educational spaces that provide youth with the opportunity to develop their skills, explore their capabilities and spark their creativity, all through free-of-charge programs.

It is worth noting that interested females and males can register to benefit from these free courses through the following link: https://www.orangedigitalcenters.com/country/jo/training/65f180c4425529003cfd6ccd.

