Global health-tech company’s new x-ray screening tool can potentially automate the reporting of tuberculosis (TB) screening and cut radiologists’ workload by up to 80%.

Preliminary results at Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC) show zero missed TB cases in over one million scans.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: M42, an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled health powerhouse, has unveiled AIRIS-TB, an AI-powered chest X-ray for tuberculosis (TB) screening centers. The technology, which was revealed at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, uses advanced AI to detect abnormalities in chest X-rays and instantly flags abnormal results for further review by a radiologist. Developed by M42 and facilitated by M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, AIRIS-TB was tested in over one million scans over two years at Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), M42’s flagship visa screening center. The pilot study findings revealed the tool can reduce radiologist workload by up to 80 percent while missing zero cases of TB.

The technology streamlines operations and expands the scope of visa screening beyond TB. Radiologists can use the time saved to detect other conditions and refer patients for follow-up, improving health outcomes and the visa screening experience for UAE residents.

Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer, M42, said, “Through advanced AI tech, we are pushing the boundaries of health to transform the regional and global healthcare system. As the largest health-tech company in the Middle East, M42 is committed to its vision of transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions. AIRIS-TB isn't just about tech advancement; it's about reshaping healthcare delivery and experience. It is a powerful testament to the synergy of the assets of our Group, which aim to solve pressing health challenges with technological innovation, setting new global standards in TB screening.”

M42 plans to deploy the tool on Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s Health Information Exchange operated by M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, where other screening providers can potentially utilize it for their operations.

Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, added, “We are proud to have been part of a team of experts who led the development of AIRIS-TB. Deployed at M42’s flagship visa screening facility, Capital Health Screening Centre, it represents a significant stride forward for medical technology in the UAE. We believe in the transformative power of collaboration. This tool streamlines the screening process and improves diagnostic precision. Our focus remains on optimizing patient care and ensuring healthcare professionals are supported by the most reliable tools. The potential implementation of AIRIS-TB in Malaffi will significantly increase access to this technology at Abu Dhabi’s healthcare facilities and screening centers looking to scale their operations, improve efficiencies and provide better care.”

With its proven safety, efficacy and clinical impact, AIRIS-TB is set to redefine the standards and process for TB screening across the globe.

Ali Alsaffar, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Health Screening Centre, said, “At our screening center, the radiology team meticulously reviews thousands of scans daily, a process that is both manually intensive and demanding. While manual screening is limited by the number of scans a radiologist can review, AI presents a revolutionary change as it operates without such constraints. In normal cases, AI can eliminate wait times, providing rapid and efficient screening services, enabling us to serve an unprecedented large number of visa applicants and significantly improve the turn-around time. Our doctors can dedicate more time to intricate chest radiology findings, providing an important opportunistic detection capability, thereby enabling us to provide superior services for our visa applicants. As the model is scalable, we are looking forward to extending it to ADNOC Occupational Medical Centre, which is under our operation.”

M42 is dedicated to enhancing AIRIS-TB's capabilities and exploring its applications in other diagnostic areas, including opportunistic screening of other diseases without changing the current workflow of TB screening.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS), an M42 company

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unleash efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale.

Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE).

Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally,

ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.

ADHDS is an asset of M42, an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company.

About Capital Health Screening Centre

Capital Health Screening Centre, an M42 company, offers efficient, streamlined medical screenings for individuals and companies in Abu Dhabi emirate, for residency visas, occupational health certificates, and eligibility for pension and benefits.

Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC) is committed to innovation of essential services while maintaining government prices, and conveniently provides the choice to book your appointment either through real time appointment-booking systems on the website or a dedicated call center to minimize waiting times. Furthermore, CHSC offers SMS appointment reminders and optional same-day results, enabling visitors to enjoy a seamless customer experience that ensures promptness, efficiency and high-quality results.

Through streamlining the flow of its services, CHSC has managed to reduce the time taken for visa medical testing to under 30 minutes. For ease of access, there are branches at Al Jazira Sports Club and Village Mall, Mussafah in Abu Dhabi city, at Sinaiya in Al Ain and in Al Dhannah.

In addition, CHSC has introduced innovations to make the employment process easier for companies, such as mobile screening units for groups of 20 to 200 employees. The screening units visit the business premises at no additional cost and are fully equipped to provide residency visa medical screenings directly at the workplace.