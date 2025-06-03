Bahrain - A new state-of-the-art health centre will be constructed in Galali.

The project, worth BD5.2 million, was announced by BBK, a leader in retail and corporate banking in Bahrain, during an official signing ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters in Manama.

Contracts were signed with Mohammed Jalal Contracting, appointed to execute the construction work, and Adel Ahmadi Associates, assigned to supervise the project.

The new centre will span a total area of 9,713 square metres and feature a modern two-storey design. The ground floor will house 14 consultation clinics, 14 nurse examination rooms and an emergency department with 12 beds. The first floor will include a maternal and childcare unit, eight dental clinics and dedicated administrative offices.

Once completed, the centre is expected to significantly enhance healthcare access and outcomes for the local community.

The signing ceremony was attended by BBK group chief executive Yaser Alsharifi, members of the executive management team, Primary Healthcare Centres board of trustees chairman Abdulwahab Abdulwahab and chief executive Dr Ejlaal Al Alawi, and other senior officials from the health sector.

Officials during the signing ceremony

Mr Alsharifi said that the centre stands as a landmark initiative that underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment to its social responsibility principles.

“The project will play a pivotal role in strengthening Bahrain’s healthcare infrastructure and delivering high-quality, accessible medical services to the residents of Galali and neighbouring areas,” he added.

“This forward-looking initiative is closely aligned with the goals of Bahrain’s Vision 2030, and it reinforces national efforts to enhance and modernise the healthcare sector.”

He added that the new health centre will serve as a model of excellence in community care and will be a vital addition to Bahrain’s healthcare network.

“It reflects our strategic vision of delivering sustainable impact through meaningful partnerships and long-term investment in national priorities.

“We are committed to delivering this project to the highest international standards and to continuing our collaboration with both public and private sector partners to ensure its success and alignment with the kingdom’s broader development goals.”

Adel Ahmadi Associates representative Adel Ahmadi expressed his sincere appreciation to BBK for entrusting the firm with the design and supervision of the project.

He also expressed his pride in the continued partnership with the bank, noting that this project marks a significant milestone as the second major collaboration following the successful completion of the bank’s health centre in Hidd.

The new project also reinforces BBK’s deep-rooted commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting the kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem.

