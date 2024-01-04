AN online platform has been launched for healthcare professionals to submit information related to infectious diseases.

The epidemiologic investigation platform is aimed at helping strengthen monitoring of infectious diseases in Bahrain and take effective measures to prevent and control their spread.

“The new platform allows healthcare professionals to report infectious diseases quickly and easily, as well as connects government and private health facilities with the Public Health Directorate (PHD) about infectious diseases that are detected at these facilities,” said PHD director Dr Mohammed Al Awadhi.

He added that about 80 health facilities, including clinics and hospitals, have been trained and provided with special electronic login keys to easily report any infectious disease.

According to the Health Ministry’s guideline for communicable diseases surveillance and control healthcare professionals have to report Group A diseases within 24 hours. These include measles, tetanus, Aids, HIV, cholera, typhoid fever and rabies, among other diseases.

Diseases listed under Group B and Group C to be reported within one week include scabies, chickenpox, malaria, syphilis and influenza, among others.

Group D is meant for zoonotic diseases, often known as zoonoses. They are infections that may be passed from infected animals to people. These illnesses are often caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi when people touch afflicted animals or their habitats. Rabies, Lyme disease, and Covid-19 are all instances of zoonotic illnesses. Zoonotic disease prevention frequently entails practising good hygiene, avoiding contact with wildlife, and adequately preparing or handling animal products.

The ministry earlier launched the healthalert.gov.bh, the official platform for the latest health updates and developments within Bahrain.

The website provided key information and updates during Covid-19, in addition to national efforts aimed at promoting public health across Bahrain, in addition to instilling health awareness among all members of society.