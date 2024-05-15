Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, was recognized by Visa for the innovative collaboration with Marriott. This partnership resulted in the launch of Qatar's first-ever hospitality co-branded Credit Card – the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Visa Credit Card.

In a special ceremony held at QIB’s headquarters, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO, received the trophy in the presence of Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at Visa, alongside representatives from both organizations.

Highlighting QIB's relentless pursuit of innovation and customer service, this award recognizes the bank’s commitment to developing pioneering solutions for evolving customer needs. It solidifies QIB's position as a leading institution, forging strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional value. This prestigious recognition cements QIB’s status as an example of innovation, with a focus on putting the customer at the heart of its operations.

The Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Card offers customers a gateway to exclusive benefits and privileges within the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem. These unique cards unlock elite travel experiences, including Marriott Bonvoy Elite status and the ability to earn Bonvoy points on everyday purchases. Cardholders can embark on unforgettable journeys and enjoy unparalleled benefits with access to over 30 extraordinary brands and more than 8,000 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO said: “We are pleased to receive this award from our longstanding partner. The inclusion of the Marriott Bonvoy card in QIB's card portfolio presents our customers with fresh avenues to unlock significant value and enhance their travel adventures through Marriott Bonvoy. We thank Visa for this award which underscores our commitment to developing innovative financial solutions that empower our customers to pursue their lifestyle aspirations.”

On her part, Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC said: “We are delighted to present this award to QIB and remain committed to collaborating with innovative partners like QIB to offer Visa cardholders seamless and rewarding payment experiences. This collaboration exemplifies the power of working together to create exceptional payment solutions that truly benefit cardholders.”

Customers can discover the key features of the Marriott Bonvoy co-branded Credit Cards by visiting www.qib.com.qa/en-MarriottBonvoy, where they can also apply for the Card directly.

