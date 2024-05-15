Passengers can now book to set sail on Saudi’s first cruise line, AROYA Cruises, as the ship gears up for pioneering its first season

Jeddah: Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business, responsible for the creation and development of the cruise industry in Saudi, is proud to announce the commercial launch of its owned cruise line, AROYA Cruises, with trips now available to purchase via AROYA Cruises booking website.

As the first Arabian cruise line, AROYA Cruises is proudly leading the way offering remarkably Arabian experiences for guests at sea and onshore. Pioneering in its design, AROYA Cruises reflects Arabian generosity and Saudi’s famous Hafawa (Hospitality), providing a unique experience with passenger comfort at its heart - elevating joyful and memorable experiences for all guests.

With the ability to accommodate 3,362 passengers, AROYA Cruises is a floating resort, 335M in length, with 1,678 cabins, including stunning Balcony and Sea View Cabins, Suites, and Villas. The entertainment concept has been curated to offer activities for all passenger groups. The ship has 20 entertainment venues across 18 decks that will allow passengers to indulge in an array of experiences, including shopping in the Souq AROYA retail area, and enjoy performances in the 1,018-seater AROYA Theatre which will captivate guests with headline entertainment, movies, and dedicated shows for children. Families can connect in the Atrium Area which will host Gathering Hubs and Variety Acts, and enjoy the 1,858 sqm ‘kids zone’, with a splash area equipped with water slides.

For those looking to relax and unwind whilst onboard, “Blossom by AROYA” spa will have all passenger wellness needs covered. With a focus on immersion of the five senses - sound, sight, taste, aroma and touch – the facilities include a thermal suite, snow room, relaxation room, and treatment room, as well as a beauty clinic, beauty salon, men’s barbers and gym.

With five complimentary restaurants, 11 specialty restaurants, and 12 cafés and lounges, Aroya offers a wide variety of F&B options from across the globe, spanning Lebanese, Italian and Asian. Amongst these dining outlets is IRTH, the first Saudi restaurant at sea, featuring traditional Arabian dining.

Dr. Joerg Rudolph President of AROYA Cruises said “The launch of our cruise line to commercial markets is an important milestone for both AROYA Cruises, and for the tourism landscape in Saudi. We are thrilled that the public can now book sailings with us as we strive to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia. We have been steadfast in our mission to create a Remarkably Arabian cruise line offering for guests at sea and onshore, commercially, and sustainably, and we look forward to sharing this with our passengers”.

For an elevated offering, the AROYA VIP package, provides exclusive designated areas for a premium experience. With spacious and unique accommodation, outdoor lounges and exceptional dining, the AROYA exclusive experience provides the very best amenities and services for guests.

With the inaugural sailings scheduled in the Red Sea in December 2024, itineraries will include time at the Cruise Saudi-owned private island, as well as unforgettable visits to major destinations along the Red Sea including Egypt and Jordan.

Cabins fares start from SAR 558 per person, per night. To book sailings on AROYA Cruises, visit the booking website at aroya.com or contact the call center at 920022277.

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business - works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem. Following the completion of its third successful season, Cruise Saudi has welcomed more than 300,000 cruise passengers in total.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

As a conduit between land and sea, Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

AROYA Cruises was first launched in June 2023 as a separate business unit of Cruise Saudi; a 100 percent Public Investment Fund owned business. The premium cruise cine runs as a separate business unit with an independent operational and management team based in Jeddah. Launched in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s plan to become one of the top global tourism destinations by 2030, AROYA Cruises aims to provide exceptional all-year-round experiences tailored to Saudi and GCC nationals and residents.

