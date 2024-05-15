Dubai:– In its continuous effort to increase the competitiveness of Emirati talents and empower them with opportunities in the private sector, e& is participating in the National Service Career Fair at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) from 13th to 15th May 2024.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “Through our participation in the National Service Career Fair, we aim to showcase our technology and innovation while demonstrating to Emirati talents why e& is not only a certified ‘Great Place to Work’, but also the employer of choice for UAE citizens. Since its establishment more than 48 years ago, e& has been resolute in its support of the Emiratisation agenda, fostering local talent development and offering unparalleled opportunities for Emirati professionals within the dynamic landscape of the technology sector.”

e&’s existing partnership with the National Programme for Emiratisation (NAFIS), an initiative by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), contributes to the participation of Emirati talents in the technology sector, ensuring they actively engage and lead the progress and growth of the UAE.

Established in October 2022, through its partnership with NAFIS, e& has committed to hiring 500 Emiratis within five years, aiming to be the employer of choice for UAE citizens. So far, the company has exceeded targets, employing more than 460 Emiratis across various fields, including retail, call centres, human resources, technology, and technical support departments.

e& offers comprehensive training for all new Emirati hires, facilitating their seamless integration into the technology sector through upskilling initiatives like its AI Graduate Programme.

To date, the company has surpassed its Emiratisation target, with Emiratis comprising over 53 per cent of its workforce in its UAE operations. This achievement stands as one of the highest rates within its industry in the UAE. Moreover, senior management positions are held by over 61 per cent of Emirati citizens. Notably, Emirati women constitute 79 per cent of the total female employees, marking the highest percentage in the company's history.

e& has been recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute towards its efforts to foster a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment for its employees. With a track record of pioneering next-generation innovations and driving positive changes for both employees and customers, e&'s Great Place to Work® certification stands as a natural progression in the group’s evolution as a global tech company.

In its first two days of participation at the three-day National Service Career Fair, e& has showcased 150 vacancies and received over 1000 applications so far.

