Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has witnessed the signing of a land allocation agreement to for the construction of a 10-gigawatt wind farm in Sohag, with over $10 billion in direct foreign investment (FDI), as per a statement.

The project is set to be developed by a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Hassan Allam Utilities, and Infinity Power.

This agreement builds upon the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked during the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Upon receiving the land, developers will initiate crucial technical studies and measurements to kickstart construction.

Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker lauded the project as the largest wind energy endeavor in the Middle East and among the world's largest onshore wind power initiatives.

Once complete, the wind park will generate approximately 48,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, averting the emission of approximately 23.8 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Moreover, the project is expected to offer around 23,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

