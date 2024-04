Bank of China (BoC) reported a 2.9% fall in net profit in the first quarter of this year, according to a filing on Monday.

Profit was 55.99 billion yuan ($7.73 billion) in the three months ended March, compared to 57.663 billion yuan in the same period last year, BoC said in the filing. ($1 = 7.2419 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham, Editing by Louise Heavens)