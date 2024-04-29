Focus on strategic collaboration to integrate citizens into key sectors of the economy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering initiatives that enhance Emiratisation.

The MoU, signed by Abdulaziz Alfalahi, the Emiratisation Recruitment Superintendent in Dubai at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, and Suhrid Chaudhuri, Executive Vice President, Organisational Development and Talent at Al Ghurair, facilitates collaboration on strategic plans and initiatives, aligning with the shared objectives of both parties to promote training and employment opportunities for Emiratis.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, emphasised the importance of the partnership, commenting, 'As the entity entrusted with the development of the local workforce, the signing of this MoU reinforces our commitment. By working closely with Al Ghurair, we aim not only to provide employment opportunities but also to empower our citizens and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the UAE’s dynamic job market. Additionally, we at the Council are continuously working to partner with houses of expertise and key players in the private sector, ensuring a collaborative approach to enhance our national employment initiatives.

Suhrid Chaudhuri, Executive Vice President, Organisational Development and Talent at Al Ghurair expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to the partnership, stating, "This MoU marks a significant step towards achieving our mutual goals of enhancing Emirati workforce development and nurturing national talent. Through this strategic collaboration with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, we aim to create effective and sustainable strategies for the integration of Emiratis into key sectors of the economy."

The MoU outlines several key objectives aimed at fostering cooperation in the employment sector. These objectives include establishing a regulatory framework to facilitate the provision of employment opportunities for Emiratis, implementing essential training programmes to qualify national cadres, ensuring the sustainability and progression of workforce development initiatives, and promoting integration and collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve those aims.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council will collaborate on efforts to develop national talent and supply resumes of qualified citizens to Al Ghurair, while Al Ghurair will prioritise the employment of Emiratis, implement tailored training programmes, and allocate resources to support workforce development initiatives.

The Dubai Human Resources Development Council was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. It includes representatives from the government and private sector and aims to create a reference entity representing the entities concerned with developing Emirati human resources in the private sector. The council aims to ensure the availability of an attractive and stimulating environment to attract Emiratis and to ensure the alignment of the outputs of education for Emirati students with the requirements of the job market in the emirate, according to strategic priority sectors.