Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, through its Corniche Hospital has demonstrated the capabilities of its obstetric and neonatal services by supporting a heart transplant recipient through her successful pregnancy and childbirth journey. This achievement highlights Corniche Hospital's expert approach to high-risk pregnancy management, affirming its dedication to empowering women with cardiovascular conditions to fulfill their motherhood aspirations.

Heart transplant recipients are increasingly living longer, healthier lives, with more patients contemplating pregnancy. But these pregnancies can be higher risk and can have health implications. One US study showed almost a quarter of mothers who had received heart transplants underwent severe maternal morbidity after giving birth, compared to just 1.7% of women without heart transplants. Successful pregnancies after heart transplants require a comprehensive approach by a multidisciplinary team.

An Emirati lady underwent a heart transplant in 2014, considered as a gift of life. Eight years later, eager to start a family, she was confronted with the challenging prospect of pregnancy, further complicated by an increased risk of heart failure and acute transplant rejection. To navigate these challenges, she turned to Corniche Hospital, where she received support from a specialized multidisciplinary clinic for high-risk pregnancies.

Led by Dr Saleema Wani, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Academic Officer at Corniche Hospital, a dedicated multispecialty team, including a cardiologist, obstetricians, anesthesiologists and obstetric medicine consultants, provided the lady with comprehensive care, ensuring a safe and closely monitored pregnancy journey. The birth of a healthy baby in October not only marked a milestone for the patient but also represented a significant accomplishment for the medical community, showcasing that heart condition patients can safely bear children.

Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Acting CEO of Corniche Hospital, said: “At Corniche Hospital, we understand the complexities and challenges that come with high-risk pregnancies. We are committed to providing the highest level of care, ensuring the wellbeing of both mother and baby.”

Dr Wani said: “We are thrilled to have been a part of this unique success story. This is a testament to the fact that cardiovascular diseases don’t have to limit women’s dreams of getting pregnant and starting a family. However, it is crucial for potential mothers to engage in careful planning and consistent medical follow-up. At Corniche Hospital, our specialised clinic for pregnant ladies who have cardiovascular conditions exemplifies our commitment to a team-oriented approach to securing optimal pregnancy outcomes.”

The patient, said: “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Corniche Hospital for their outstanding care and support. Their commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy journey for me truly made a difference. My appreciation for the team's dedication and expertise is immense, and I am profoundly grateful for their support in making my dream of motherhood a reality.”

As a beacon of excellence in maternity care for over 45 years, Corniche Hospital continues to set benchmarks in the care of women and newborns, particularly those facing high-risk conditions. The hospital's recent renovations and the introduction of cutting-edge technology and specialty clinics are in line with PureHealth and SEHA’s mission to drive medical innovation and offer unparalleled care across Abu Dhabi. This commitment extends to women planning pregnancies with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, cardiac, neurological, pulmonary or hematological diseases, ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care tailored to their unique needs.

