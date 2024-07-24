Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday signed a funding agreement to support the expansion of the Department of Blood Banks Services in Bausher.

The agreement was finalised with the project’s financiers, represented by the heirs of the late Mohammed Jumaa al Lawati.

Dr Badriya Mohsen al Rashidi, Director General of Health Services and Programmes, from the Ministry of Health and Ali Mohammed al Lawati, acting as the legal representative of the heirs, signed the agreement.

The expansion aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of health services, increase the number of beneficiaries, and improve the operational capacity of the Department of Blood Banks Services in Bausher.

The new facility will feature a two-storey building with a large reception hall for blood donors, electronic registration, facilities for haemoglobin examination and platelet donations, two waiting areas, a meeting hall, additional workspaces, and advanced technological services.

The initiative addresses the growing demand for services provided by the Blood Banks Services Department.

Construction is expected to begin in November and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).