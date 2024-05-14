A new wage system based on workers’ productivity in the civil service is underway, the federal government has disclosed.

The Director-General, National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Nasir Raji-Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday during a meeting with Labour Correspondents, adding that with the system, workers on the same level could earn different salaries.

Raji-Mustapha stated that the formulation of an innovative wage system was being considered because the federal government realised that productivity was a key factor in the growth of the country’s economy.

He said: “We are in the process of developing a productivity-led wage system that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their efforts irrespective of their grade level. Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages.”

When asked whether the new proposal on a productivity-led wage system was having the support and input of organised labour, the NPC boss stressed that such a task couldn’t be carried out without the input of labour.

Raji-Mustapha said: “Of course, labour as a critical stakeholder is being carried along in this exercise. As researchers, we don’t just do things without considering the recipient of the reports.

“When we started the project about three or four years ago, we held a stakeholders’ forum in which the labour unions participated. We even went further to send memo to NLC and TUC to ask them whether they will support the proposed Wage System and they said they will welcome it.”

He added that the report for the first phase of the study was ready, adding that the next stage would be to engage various stakeholders to consider and make input before finally presenting it to the federal government for its consideration and possible adoption.

The NPC boss also disclosed that the Centre was collaborating with some international agencies and organisations to ensure that the productivity and skills of Nigerian workers are greatly improved to impact positively on the economy.

Specifically, he said the NPC has widened its scope of collaboration with international agencies such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Japanese International Cooperation Agency, (JACA), Africa Productivity Association and Asia Productivity Association.

According to him, the Centre has done a lot in the area of productivity promotion and advocacy for youths, especially the youth corp members at the NYSC camps, adding NPC has resuscitated preaching and promoting productivity at the NYSC camps.

He also disclosed that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, would be the keynote speaker at a two-day National Productivity Summit organised by the centre and holding the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

“The summit is very important because, in today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, you will agree with me that there is a need for increased productivity. We must harness the power of science, technology and innovation and use them to optimise the resources in the country and the VP is the keynote speaker,” he added.

