Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday described the creative sector as Nigeria’s second-largest employer of labour, with the potential to generate an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

Hon. Abbas stated this in Abuja while declaring open a public hearing on the bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the National Institute for Film and Media Technology, Ukawu.

The Speaker, represented by Rep. Amos Magaji, applauded the significant investment in the creative economy, saying, “I understand that the creative sector is the second-largest employer of labour in the country and has the potential to create an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

“This indicates that the creative economy worldwide contributes over 6.1 percent to global gross domestic product (GDP), averaging between 2 percent and 7 percent of national GDPs,” he said.

Hon. Abbas, who argued that the bill was in line with their legislative agenda, reaffirmed the 10th Assembly’s commitment to reforming and modernising the technical education system to equip students with relevant skills to thrive in today’s economy.

He said these skills would enable students to contribute effectively to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“We are committed to ensuring the integration of entrepreneurship modules in technical and vocational education curricula to enable students to go into private ventures and become self-employed.”

Abbas reiterated the determination of the House to ensure that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and renewable energy are mainstreamed into the curriculum of technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

He re-echoed the importance of not failing the younger generation by providing them with the required skills, as he called for the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into the training process.

“We must not be found wanting in the fulfilment of our commitments.

“We would have failed if we did not provide our children with the opportunities that they need to achieve their purposes and become fulfilled as human beings.

“The world is already running ahead with artificial intelligence.

“We cannot be left behind. Education is the bedrock of development, and the need for educational institutions that will develop the skills of our people ought to have been addressed yesterday.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Rep. Olusola Fatoba, reiterated the imperative of investing in the film and media sector.

Hon. Fatoba stated that the film and media sector had the capacity to take young people off the streets and boost the economy.

