The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, has said that the airline’s ₦32 billion Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility will create more than 50,000 jobs.

Onyema made the remarks on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said the airline acquired the 34,000-square-metre site eight years ago in anticipation of the project, which is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The facility, he explained, would service Air Peace aircraft as well as planes belonging to other local and international airlines. He added that it would attract foreign investment and reduce the pressure on airlines forced to go abroad for maintenance.

“The coming of Mr President and his appointment of a square peg in a square hole has propelled aviation to new heights. We are beneficiaries.

“The ease of doing business has returned. For the first time, airlines are being massively supported to achieve their dreams.

“Last year alone, we spent over #180 billion on aircraft maintenance abroad. The capital flight on spares and repairs is alarming,” Onyema said.

He praised Bola Tinubu for appointing the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, noting that his leadership had improved the global visibility of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Onyema disclosed that Air Peace had signed a partnership with Embraer of Brazil to provide maintenance support, ensuring the Embraer aircraft worldwide could be serviced in Nigeria. He added that the facility would also cater for Boeing, Airbus, and private jets.

“This MRO will create over 50,000 and indirect jobs. Engineers and technical staff will be trained. There will be shops for brakes, wheels, and batteries,” Onyema said.

Representatives of partner institutions also pledged their support.

Mrs Ifeoma Uzokpala, Executive Director, Large Enterprises, Bank of Industry, said the bank was proud to back a project that would create jobs and positively impact foreign exchange.

Mr Victor Ebong, representing MO and A Contractors, said the site spans 32,000 square metres, including a 6,150 clear space, 2,800 for storage, 1,500 for workshops, and a four-storey office building.

Mr Abolore Solebo, Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Fidelity Bank, noted that the bank had established a dedicated aviation desk in support of Air Peace and assured of continued partnership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zenith Bank and other partners were also represented at the event.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).