The Federal Government has charged key stakeholders to join forces with it in confronting the pressing challenges of poverty, unemployment, and insecurity facing Nigerian youth through the Youth Economic Intervention and Deregulation Programme (YEIDEP).Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, gave the charge at the YEIDEP Implementation Stakeholders Retreat. He underscored the urgent need to respond to the growing realities of economic hardship, violent extremism, crime, and antisocial behavior among young people.He stressed that the solution lies in providing sustainable economic opportunities especially through agriculture and its value chains to reduce unemployment and disillusionment.The Minister urged stakeholders to take ownership of YEIDEP’s rollout by defining clear responsibilities, creating a roadmap, setting measurable timelines, and ensuring accountability at every stage.“YEIDEP is not just another government initiative; it is a national mission essential to Nigeria’s peace, stability, and prosperity,” Comrade Olawande said. He encouraged participants to collaborate, innovate, and empower young Nigerians to embrace enterprise, resilience, and productivity.Director, Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said Olawande was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Muhammed Abdullahi.

To manage them effectively, banks are being grouped into clusters, with monitoring frameworks, accountability measures, and timelines already established.The YEIDEP Coordinator, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, described the programme as a “necessary revolution” for Nigeria’s survival and prosperity. Drawing from his experience across five continents and 77 nations, he emphasized that Nigeria’s struggles are not due to a lack of resources or opportunities but rather to weak political leadership in the past.He assured stakeholders that YEIDEP is firmly committed to equipping young Nigerians with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive, empowering them to drive enterprise, strengthen resilience, and contribute significantly to national progress.

