DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced the winners of the 2023 Veeam ProPartner Awards in Middle East and CIS. These annual awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication of Veeam Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. As a partner-first company, Veeam takes immense pride in acknowledging these partners for their ability to prioritize customer support and leverage the unrivalled capabilities of Veeam's products and related services. These award winners have successfully delivered radical resilience for their customers in today's ever-changing IT landscape, ensuring the enhanced protection and recoverability of diverse workloads, data, and applications.

Kinda Baydoun, Sr. Manager of Channels, Distribution and Alliances - Middle East & CIS at Veeam, said: “Today every single organization runs on data. Protecting that data and ensuring it can be rapidly recovered if something bad happens is becoming a critical priority. According to the findings of the latest Veeam Data Protection Trends Report, 76% of organizations have suffered a cyberattack in the past twelve months. It's a question of when, not if there’s an attack and that underscores the critical need for organizations to ensure they are cyber resilient, either through in-house efforts or with the assistance of specialized third-party support.”

“At Veeam, we firmly believe that cyber resilience is a collaborative endeavor. From the very beginning, the Veeam ProPartner Network has been meticulously designed as a mutually beneficial framework. It grants access to Veeam's exceptional resources within our partner ecosystem, empowering partners to meet the data protection and recovery needs of customers while simultaneously fostering predictable and profitable business growth. We deeply value and appreciate our local ProPartner Network, whose contributions have been instrumental in our shared 2023 achievements. I congratulate this year´s winners who have surpassed themselves and whose commitment and partnership are truly exemplary and inspiring for the entire network.”

The following Veeam ProPartners were recognized for their outstanding performance:

Fastest Growing Partner of the Year: Iridium Solutions (Iraq)

For partners (VARs or VCSPs) who have demonstrated the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2023.

Best SMB Partner of the Year: BurhanTec (Kuwait)

For partners who closed the greatest number of SMB deals in 2023.

Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year: Nahil Computer Company

For partners in Saudi Arabia with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

South Gulf Partner of the Year: Alpha Data Processing Services

For partners in South Gulf with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

North Gulf Partner of the Year: Information & Communication Technology W.L.L (ICT)

For partners in North Gulf with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

Levant Partner of the Year: Protech

For partners in Levant with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

Egypt Partner of the Year: ICT Misr

For partners in Egypt with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

CIS Partner of the Year: Noventiq

For partners in CIS with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

Middle East & CIS Top Partner of the year: National Computer System Company (NATCOM)

For partners in Middle East & CIS with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and highest commitment towards investing to grow their business with Veeam through enablement and joint marketing activities.

Middle East & CIS Top Performing Distributor of the year: Redington - Saudi Arabia

For distributors in Middle East & CIS with the highest revenue achievement in 2023 and who also have the largest channel coverage (active partners) and have opened new revenue streams through new routes to market.

Middle East & CIS Top Performing Aggregator of the year: Ingram Micro - Gulf

For Veeam Aggregators in Middle East & CIS with significant and consistent revenue growth in 2023, and who have the largest Veeam VCSP channel partners coverage (active partners) in the region.

Becoming a Partner with the Global Leader

Veeam's ProPartner Network is a global community of individuals and organizations who share a passionate commitment to helping businesses become more cyber resilient. With comprehensive capabilities spanning the B2B technology landscape, partners are supported by the industry's foremost data protection and ransomware recovery platform. In collaboration with our partners, Veeam empowers organizations with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the challenges of today's digital landscape and ensures their utmost data protection and recovery capabilities.

To learn more about the Veeam ProPartner Network, please visit https://www.veeam.com/partner-with-veeam.

VeeamON 2024

Registration is now open for the 10th annual VeeamON event, taking place June 3-5, 2024, at the Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and online: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.