Dubai, UAE – Gulf Land Property Developers recently announced its collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini Group to develop an upscale residential community in the heart of Dubai. This distinctive development will bear the prestigious Tonino Lamborghini brand, synonymous with Italian quality and sophistication worldwide.

The new residential community introduces a fresh perspective to lifestyle living in Dubai and aims to leverage Tonino Lamborghini's 40-year design legacy with the renowned expertise of Gulf Land Property Developers, currently engaged in crafting unique luxury living projects—Paradise Hills and Serenity Lakes.

According to Savills, the global property market has seen a slowdown, particularly in the US and EU, due to rising interest rates. However, Dubai's market bucked this trend in 2023, recording a staggering rise of more than 36.7 per cent in value and 33.8 per cent in the number of transactions compared to the same period in 2022. Branded residences have shown remarkable resilience in the face of these global challenges, with an increase of over 160 per cent in the number of schemes in the last decade.

“Over the years, we have become a cornerstone of luxury real estate in Dubai, recognized for our diverse expertise and commitment to innovative design and construction, creating unique lifestyle homes,” said Mr. Shaher Mousli, Chairman of Gulf Land Property Developers.

Mr. Bilal Hamadi, General Manager of Gulf Land Property Developers added “Having Tonino Lamborghini provide us with design direction and implementation enables us to deliver a new level of luxury, design philosophy, and quality of production that can only be achieved with a creative powerhouse like the Tonino Lamborghini brand.”

The community will encompass approximately 750,000 square feet of gross floor area comprising 2 buildings with 6 floors and 2 buildings with 12 floors. Each building will have 2 parking levels and offer a range of 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom apartments with materials, interior design, fittings, and kitchens from the design studios of Tonino Lamborghini, setting a new standard in quality and attention to detail.

“We are experiencing exponential growth and with this project we are moving the company to the next level of success.” said Mr. Rami Shamma, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Gulf Land Property Developers.

Mr. Tonino Lamborghini, Founder and Chairman of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A. said “We are delighted that an established developer such as Gulf Land Property Developer took up the brand to create a new iconic residence in Dubai. We found the right chemistry and bonding with the team at Gulf Land Property Developers, which for us was key to ensuring the success of the project, along with a high degree of expertise and professionalism.” He added, “We are bringing Italian materials and design, which is the foundation of the Tonino Lamborghini lifestyle. It's very important to bring this lifestyle element to the residents, not just by having the brand name on the side of the building, but by offering the Italian lifestyle experience across every element of the interiors as well. We cannot bring Italy to Dubai, but we can deliver the Italian style of living in this market.”

About Gulf land Property Developers

Gulf Land Property Developers is a leading Property Developer in Dubai with many years of successful projects delivered in the UAE. Gulf Land’s know-how in real estate has been recognized for many years thanks to the diversity of our expertise and the success of our projects. We invest in the territories, enhance their attractiveness, support innovation, while building a unique lifestyle.

Gulf Land has accordingly created strategic synergies enabling it to stand out in all major markets. It invests in neighborhoods to enhance their attractiveness, supported by innovation while building a unique lifestyle.

For more information on Gulf Land, please visit: https://www.gulflandproperty.com/

About Tonino Lamborghini

The Tonino Lamborghini brand was founded in 1981 by Tonino Lamborghini, heir to the Lamborghini family. Today, the company is based in the splendid 'Palazzo del Vignola', a Renaissance villa on the outskirts of Bologna designed by the famous architect Jacopo Barozzi, known as 'Il Vignola'. Combining quality, design, and entrepreneurial innovation, for over 40 years the Tonino Lamborghini brand has committed to the ambitious mission of spreading the very essence of Italian Living throughout the world – a tradition that has its roots in the family history and keeps evolving to make Tonino Lamborghini a global symbol of elegance, distribution, and prestige.

For more information on Tonino Lamborghini, please visit: https://lamborghini.it/en-mena

