RiyadhVCM and ROSHN Group Partner to Explore Carbon Credit Opportunities in Real Estate – The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM) and ROSHN Group today announced a strategic collaboration to evaluate opportunities in generating high-integrity carbon credits to complement ROSHN Group’s broader sustainability goals.

This collaboration marks a major advisory milestone for VCM, reinforcing its role as the Kingdom’s trusted carbon market partner for sector-wide decarbonization. Combining VCM’s expertise in carbon markets, project structuring and credit issuance, the advisory team will support ROSHN Group in designing a framework to develop high-integrity carbon credits, with the initial phase focused on assessing the emission reduction potential from water-saving technologies.

The framework will be structured to translate the decarbonization potential of ROSHN Group’s sustainable practices across their business activities, including core developments, into tradeable carbon instruments.

This enables the Group’s participation in the Kingdom’s growing voluntary carbon market and unlocks potential alternative financing streams, supporting its commitment to deliver resource-efficient assets and infrastructure.

Fadi Saadeh, Acting CEO and Head of Technology at VCM commented:

“The real estate sector is central to the Kingdom’s development ambitions, and sustainability must be embedded at its core. This collaboration with ROSHN Group represents a significant milestone for VCM and is a powerful demonstration of how carbon market mechanisms can support sector-wide decarbonization.”

The collaboration reflects VCM’s continued momentum in scaling Saudi Arabia’s voluntary carbon market ecosystem, enabling more sectors to participate in carbon finance while supporting the Kingdom’s broader net-zero ambitions.

About Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM):

VCM was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company (Saudi Tadawul Group) in October 2022. PIF holds an 80% stake and Saudi Tadawul Group holds a 20% stake in the company. VCM aims to create a credible voluntary carbon market at speed and at scale with global impact. The market prioritizes high-quality carbon credits and positive climate action. The company is creating an ecosystem that includes an exchange for the trading of voluntary carbon credits and advisory services that support organizations in their decarbonization efforts.

In October 2022, VCM hosted its first auction at the sixth Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. In June 2023, VCM successfully auctioned 2.2 million tons of voluntary carbon credits in the largest-ever carbon credit sale in Nairobi, Kenya. In October 2023, VCM and PIF hosted the world’s first Global South Carbon Market Conference at the seventh FII edition in Riyadh. In November 2024, VCM launched the region’s largest carbon credits exchange on the side lines of COP29, while auctioning over 2.5 million tons of voluntary carbon credits in its third auction.

Follow us on

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/voluntarycarbonmarket/

X: https://twitter.com/vcm_en

Visit our website: vcm.sa

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, playing a key role in advancing Saudi Vision 2030. The Group is transforming the Kingdom’s urban landscape through human-centric destinations that enhance connectivity and elevate quality of life. Its diverse portfolio spans integrated communities and mixed-use developments across strategic sectors, including retail, hospitality, transportation and logistics, entertainment and leisure, healthcare, education, and sports facilities.

For more information about ROSHN Group, please visit:

Website: www.roshn.sa

X: x.com/roshnksa

Instagram: instagram.com/roshnksa

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/roshnksa

YouTube: youtube.com/@roshnksa5544