Arab Finance: Madinet Masr signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qwell, the first network dedicated to designing and curating elevated senior lifestyle solutions, to offer an integrated smart living model for senior citizens, according to an emailed press release.

This partnership comes within Madinet Masr’s commitment to transforming its projects into a distinctive living experience that creates a positive impact for its residents.

In this regard, Sarai will host the first Qwell residential community within its ‘Esse Residence’ development scheme, featuring 78 units tailored to the mobility and sensory needs of seniors.

Through this partnership, Sarai sets a new benchmark for independent senior living, catering to selective customers who prioritize luxury, well-being, and the highest standards of quality.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, commented: “Our partnership with Qwell marks a new strategic milestone in our ongoing journey to redefine the concept of integrated living in Egypt. It reflects our vision of creating unique, inclusive experiences that cater to every stage of life and address the diverse needs of all community segments.”

For his part, Magdy El Ridy, CEO of Qwell, stated: “United by our vision, we aim to create a holistic human and social experience that prioritizes well-being through thoughtfully designed spaces that support mental health and enrich daily life.”

He added: “Our goal is to establish a comprehensive residential community for seniors that embodies our commitment to providing an active, independent lifestyle that inspires confidence, dignity, and engagement, leveraging innovative and sustainable solutions that truly meet their needs.”

The EGX-listed group recently entered into a partnership with Group Construction to do construction works within the Sarai project.