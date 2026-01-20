The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Dubai-based SEE Holding have launched Sharjah Sustainable City II in Sharjah, following the success of Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned residential community in the emirate.

The new project will cover 7.8 million square feet (sq. ft,) in the Al Rahmaniya area with a 2 km green spine, connecting the city and encouraging exploration through eco-friendly transportation options.



The sustainable city will house 1,032 dwellings, including 944 townhouses and 88 five-bedroom villas and will be showcased for the first time at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES from 21–24 January 2026.



Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said the demand for sustainable, high-performance communities is rising rapidly.



Sharjah Sustainable City II is a clear reflection of the success of this model and the growing demand for communities where sustainability is a way of life, added Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding.



The project's cost and construction timelines were not disclosed.



Sharjah Sustainable City was launched in 2019, covering 7.2 million sq ft of land in the Al Rahmaniya area and featuring 1,250 villas.

