Arab Finance: Housing and Development Properties, the real estate arm of Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank), signed a cooperation agreement with EPower, according to an emailed press release.

Under the partnership, EPower will manage, operate, and maintain electricity and water networks across HDP developments.

Moreover, the company will contract directly with customers to supply electricity and water, install the latest electricity and water metering systems, oversee their operation, issue monthly consumption bills, and collect payments.

The agreement was signed by Amgad Hassanein, Vice Chairman of Housing & Development Properties, and Ahmed Nada, CEO and Managing Director of EPower.

The collaboration comes within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030. It also supports Housing and Development Properties’ commitment to offering integrated living livelihoods supported by reliable and sustainable infrastructure that enhances customer wellbeing.

Amgad Hassanein, Vice Chairman of Housing & Development Properties (HDP), stated: “This collaboration with EPower ensures a high level of service for our customers. We firmly believe that the success of any development goes beyond delivering high-quality units, it depends on creating a fully integrated environment that supports a better lifestyle.”

For his part, Ahmed Nada, CEO of EPower, commented: “EPower is committed to strengthening customer trust by improving the quality of service across all locations where we operate.”

The CEO added: “The recent progress at HDP has positioned its projects as strong contenders in the market. At EPower, we remain dedicated to elevating service standards and ensuring higher satisfaction across all projects.”