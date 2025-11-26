UAE-based SEE Holding, the developer behind The Sustainable City in Dubai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to explore the development of sustainable, mixed-use communities within the Red Sea city.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Cityscape Global in Riyadh.

SEE Holding said in a press statement that the planned development will include residential, commercial, and community-focused components that emphasise environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Additionally, it will integrate local food production, clean energy generation, advanced waste management, water harvesting, and smart mobility systems.

SEE Holding’s The Sustainable City model is currently being replicated in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat.

