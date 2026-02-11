Riyadh ,Saudi Arabia: Zain KSA, leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025, reporting record revenue of SAR 11 billion, a 6% year-on-year growth compared to SAR 10.4 billion in 2024.

Net profit for the year reached SAR 604 million, up from SAR 596 million in 2024, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SAR 3.5 billion in 2025, marking a growth of 4.5%.

In line with Zain KSA’s commitment to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders, the Board of Directors has recommended cash dividends for 2025, at SAR 0.5 per share.

On a like-for-like basis, net profit in 2025, which amounted to SAR 604 million, is comparable to SAR 363 million recorded in 2024, after excluding non-recurring tax and zakat provisions totaling SAR 233 million in the prior year. This marks a 66% y-o-y growth in net profit in 2025, reflecting stronger operational performance, continued growth in the Company’s core business, and more sustainable revenue streams.

These results reflect the successful execution of Zain KSA’s operational and financial strategy, supported by a robust governance framework that continues to enhance efficiency and long-term financial sustainability. Performance was driven by investments in digital infrastructure, which strengthened the Company’s offerings to individuals and supported the delivery of 5G services. The focus on enhancing customer experience has increased usage, further supplementing revenue. Expansion across the enterprise sector and adjacent markets, alongside the growth of Yaqoot and Tamam, has also diversified revenue streams and strengthened value creation. These outcomes reinforce Zain KSA’s role as a national digital enabler and a contributor to Saudi Vision 2030 priorities.

Chairman of Zain KSA, Eng. Abdullah bin Fahad Al-Faris, stated: “At Zain KSA, we continue to advance the progress of the Kingdom and its people through investment in leading digital technologies and innovative solutions that contribute to inclusive and sustainable development. Over the recent years, we have built an integrated digital ecosystem that supports a vibrant society and a thriving economy, and strengthens the Kingdom’s ambition, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the aspirations of the visionary leadership. The 2025 results mark a significant milestone in Zain KSA’s journey, reflecting tangible progress in enhancing the Company’s digital readiness and its capacity to adopt next-generation technologies, while expanding our strategic partnerships. During the year, we extended the reach of 5G technologies across the Kingdom as part of a comprehensive expansion plan. We also continued to develop our digital offerings for consumer and enterprise markets as well as adjacent market investments. In 2025, we tapped into the insurance technology sector, underscoring our revenue diversification strategy and strengthening our integrated digital ecosystem. In addition, the Company’s financial and operational performance has resulted in the signing of a Murabaha facility with improved commercial terms and enhanced flexibility. And, for the fourth consecutive year, Zain KSA’s Board of Directors recommended dividend distribution, reflecting sustained earnings growth and the commitment of our employees and executive leadership.”

He added: “This comprehensive and consistent performance represents sustained value for all stakeholders. Our ongoing investment in advanced technologies is delivering improvements in service quality and customer experience. In parallel, our partnerships were supported by enhanced opportunities for shared growth and investor confidence increased, demonstrating the robustness of Zain KSA’s business and the company’s ability to deliver long-term returns for all stakeholders.”

Zain KSA’s performance and investments across sustainability, innovation, customer experience, and national talent development received broad national and international recognition. During 2025, the company won multiple awards, including the CSR Award from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the second consecutive year. Zain KSA earned recognitions for health and well-being, customer experience, and future talent development, inclusion, as well as regional and global awards across digital innovation and AI applications. These accolades reinforce Zain KSA’s leadership in delivering advanced digital experiences.