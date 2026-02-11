Dubai, UAE: The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) has announced a collaboration with Azimut Group, an independent and global group specializing in asset management with USD 166 billion in total assets, to develop during Q2 2026 a food security-focused equity index, with a view to potentially launching an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the index later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions.

The collaboration will focus on the creation of a transparent, rules-based index designed to reflect listed companies across Arab countries that are active in agriculture, food security and related value-chain industries. These include agricultural production, food processing, supply-chain infrastructure and supporting services, providing structured exposure to a strategically important and growing sector across the region.

Food security has become an increasingly critical priority for Arab economies, driven by demographic growth, supply-chain resilience considerations, and the strategic importance of sustainable agricultural systems. The index is expected to serve as a benchmark for investors seeking exposure to these long-term structural trends through public markets.

In parallel, Azimut is exploring the development of an exchange-traded fund that would track the food security index, with a potential listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) later this year. The proposed ETF would aim to broaden investor access to food-security-related investment themes through a diversified, rules-based investment vehicle.

H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, said: “Food security represents a strategic priority for Arab countries. This collaboration with Azimut Group aligns with AAAID’s vision to promote sustainable agricultural investment, develop innovative investment platforms, and support regional integration and long-term Arab food security”.

Giorgio Medda, Chief Executive Officer of Azimut Group, said: “The Middle East is a core region for Azimut, and we remain strongly committed to supporting its long-term economic priorities. Partnering with leading regional institutions enables us to contribute our global investment expertise to initiatives that strengthen local markets and support sustainable growth”.

Marwan Haddad, MENA Equity Lead at Azimut Group, commented: “Food security and agriculture represent a compelling long-term investment theme across the region. The development of a transparent, rules-based index is intended to provide investors with structured exposure to listed companies operating across the food and agriculture value chain”.

About AAAID

The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) is a multilateral Arab development finance institution established by Arab governments, with a membership of 21 Arab countries. AAAID aims to promote agricultural investment, enhance Arab food security, and support sustainable development across the agricultural sector in the Arab world.

About Azimut Group

Azimut is an independent, global group specializing in asset management across public and private markets, wealth management, investment banking, and fintech, serving private and corporate clients. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (AZM.IM), the Group is a leading player in Italy and operates in 20 countries worldwide, with a focus on emerging markets. The shareholder structure includes approximately 2,000 managers, employees, and financial advisors bound by a shareholders’ agreement that controls around 21% of the company. The Group comprises a network of companies active in the management, distribution, and promotion of financial and insurance products, with registered offices in Italy, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China and Hong Kong, Egypt, Ireland, Luxembourg, Morocco, Mexico, Monaco, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

For further information please contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Mobile: +97155 8809676

Email: sillitoe@insight-discovery.com