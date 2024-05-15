Dubai, United Arab Emirates - SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, has announced significant enhancements for SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) to provide enterprises with greater visibility and control over databases across on-prem and cloud environments. The upgrades are aimed at helping enterprises maximize the value, performance, and migration efficiency of their PostgreSQL® databases.

The updated SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (version 2024.2) now provides unparalleled support for PostgreSQL, the most advanced open-source database management system with more than 1.7 million global deployments. SolarWinds has introduced a new Tuning Advisors feature, which improves PostgreSQL database clusters by examining queries, tables, and indexes to deliver actionable insights for optimizing database performance and minimizing bottlenecks. DPA now includes a Migration Support capability to simplify the transition from Oracle® to PostgreSQL, save costs, and help ensure more efficient, consistent management across key databases.

"At SolarWinds, we understand the critical role of database performance in driving business success," said Jeff Stewart, VP of product management at SolarWinds. “These enhancements to our database performance management solutions aim to provide our customers with the insights, monitoring capabilities, and AI-powered guidance we know firsthand they need to deliver a seamless user experience through even the most complex database management challenges.”

Unlike other database management solutions, DPA goes beyond fragmented monitoring to provide complete, unified observability across complex on-premises and cloud database environments. The solution is user-friendly for non-database professionals, further easing the monitoring process and facilitating migration from Oracle to PostgreSQL. DPA employs wait-time analysis to pinpoint the root causes of performance issues and help IT teams ensure the efficiency and stability of their databases while successfully migrating from legacy systems. The solution monitors key metrics of SQL query performance, such as response time, throughput, and resource consumption. This provides always-on insights into database performance to guide improvements over time.

Database Performance Analyzer is part of the comprehensive SolarWinds database performance management portfolio, which includes SQL Sentry® and SolarWinds® Observability. Powered by AI-powered insights to accelerate the identification and resolution of issues or threats at the root cause, the SolarWinds suite of database performance management solutions helps enterprises be proactive about streamlining, optimizing, and de-risking their systems—all while keeping costs under control.

For more information about the SolarWinds database performance management solutions, please visit: https://www.solarwinds.com/solutions/database-solutions

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

