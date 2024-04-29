President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has witnessed the opening of the Government Data and Cloud Computing Center, as per a statement by the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.

Located along Ain El Sokhna Road, this center offers services focusing on big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The inauguration of the Government Data and Cloud Computing Center, also known as P1, marks a pioneering initiative not only in Egypt but also in North Africa.

