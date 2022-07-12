The signing of the first public private partnership project for the realization of a water treatment plant facility in the Republic of Serbia, has been announced at an official ceremony earlier this week. Metito, a leading global provider of intelligent water and alternative energy management solutions, has been appointed by the City of Zrenjanin and Serbia’s Public Water Company (PWC), as the partner to develop, modernize and operate a state-of-the-art water treatment plant in the City of Zrenjanin.

The contract was signed by Metito Managing Director, Rami Ghandour, Mayor of the City of Zrenjanin, Simo Salapura, and PWC Acting Director, Predrag Bodiroga. The signing ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, H. E. Ambassador of the UAE in Serbia, Mubarak Saeed Burshaid Al Dhaheri, Metito Vice President for Business Development, Walid Madwar, and Metito Country Manager for Serbia, Branislav Zec.

“With the signing of the Contract for realization of a water treatment project in Zrenjanin, we have taken a huge step towards solving a decades-long problem for the citizens of Zrenjanin. I would like to thank the Mayor of Zrenjanin and his team for their persistent efforts to find a solution to such a complex challenge together, and I also thank the Public Water Company and especially Metito Company, which, based on its experience in the water sector around the world and the innovative technologies it applies, will be our true partner on this project,” said Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić

The water quality challenge in Zrenjanin is a complex case and after thorough due diligence, Metito devised a sustainable and innovative solution that will see the company integrating state-of-the -art technology and leveraging its global resources and expertise while committing to environmental stewardship. Such strategic projects will help the Republic of Serbia achieve its Water Management Strategy in support of the country’s 2020-2025 Vision and sustainable development goals.

The Mayor of Zrenjanin, Simo Salapura, stated: "This Contract represents a double gain. We have as our partner a renowned company that has innovative technology, and the investment value of at least 18 million EUR. The biggest guarantee of this project will be the Government of the Republic of Serbia, and we have invested maximum caution and made sure to minimize risks for the city and citizens to the lowest possible level."

Rami Ghandour, Metito Managing Director, commented: “We are honoured to work alongside the Serbian Government, the City of Zrenjanin and the Public Water Company on this strategic project. Over the course of six decades of global experience, a growing portfolio of over 3,000 projects across 50 countries, we have partnered with governments, worked with industries and communities to secure and manage their water needs. We are confident we can deliver this project, while keeping the health, safety and environment central to our sustainable operations.”

Metito currently has two active projects in Serbia with a planned investment of approximately EUR 50 million. Earlier in 2021, Metito launched its strategic operations in the Republic of Serbia, through investing in the Zrenjanin Wastewater Treatment Plant PPP.

-Ends-

About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito established itself as a global leader and provider of intelligent water management solutions with 4 key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market player operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions. Metito is also a leading developer, investor, and operator of sustainable water assets, having amassed a strong portfolio of concessions across its key geographies.

Backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in 50 countries and over 20 offices globally, Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio of over 3,000 projects to date.

Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.

Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar.

Metito is a privately held company with key shareholders that include Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

Metito in Serbia

Metito chose Serbia to be the first market to invest in, in Central and South East Europe, based on its strategic location, progressive vision of leadership, its people, and its stable economy, which can incubate foreign investors and provide them with vast opportunities for sustainable growth.

Metito will invest its global resources, state-of-the-art technology solutions and know-how while expanding its sustainable operations in Serbia, and while committing to environmental stewardship- in line with global EU water standards. Metito’s local operations will also provide employment opportunities and contribute to the economic development of the local community and Serbia as a whole, in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the City of Zrenjanin.

The Metito Group currently has two active projects in Serbia with a planned investment of approximately EUR 50 million. Earlier in 2021, Metito launched its strategic operations in the Republic of Serbia, through investing in the Zrenjanin Wastewater Treatment Plant PPP, following which, the Group acquired the Zrenjanin Water Treatment Plant (WTP) assets, following a public auction. Today, by signing the Contact for realization of a water treatment project In Zrenjanin, the Metito Group, through its project specific company in Serbia Pannonian Water, will undertake to modernize the assets, develop, and implement sustainable solutions to solve the water challenges in the city, achieving a lasting and efficient solution to a long-standing problem.

Media inquiries:

For more information, please visit www.metito.com

For media enquiries please contact Reem Saleh, Head of Communications, at reem.saleh@metito.com