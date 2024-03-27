Egypt has secured €61.5 million ($66.64 million) to complete the third phase of the Al Gabal Al Asfar wastewater treatment plant, a local Egyptian newspaper reported.

The funding has been secured from the French Development Agency (AFD) and European Union (EU), Egypt Today newspaper reported.

The agreements were signed by Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation (MoIC), Rania Al-Mashat.

The third phase will enable the plant to process an additional one million cubic metres/day of wastewater. The plant will use tertiary treatment technology, which will allow it to produce water for irrigation and generate biogas to meet 80 percent of its electricity needs.

