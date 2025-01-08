Oriental Weavers has inaugurated its new expansion of the industrial wastewater treatment plan at the group's spinning factory, which features four consecutive treatment stages and has a capacity of 1,250 cubic meters per day, as per a press release.

The inauguration was attended by Hazem El-Ashmony, Governor of Sharqia, and Alaa Abd El-Lah Mostafa, Head of the 10th of Ramadan City Development Authority, Yasmin Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, and Hazem El-Zifzaf, CEO of Oriental Weavers Carpets.

The plant was established with an investment exceeding EGP 24 million, covering an area of 450 square meters.

The plant’s operation aligns with the company’s industrial expansion, reflecting Oriental Weavers’ strategy to reduce environmental impact and adhere to both local and international environmental standards.

Moreover, the company is planning to expand this initiative in the future with a new phase focused on re-treating water from this plant for reuse in industrial operations and irrigation, further reducing water consumption.

