Arab Finance: Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Company has won an EGP 13.423 million contract to replace and renew sewerage networks in Monufia, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Thursday.

Wadi Kom Ombo is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the real estate development sector.

The company is involved in land reclamation, real estate development, and general contracting services, such as selling and purchasing land for building and agriculture. It operates it for its account and third parties.