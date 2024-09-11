Egypt's sludge treatment projects, implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, are evolving into a full-scale programme as the country builds more wastewater treatment plants to serve its population of 111 million, according to a top government official.

Atter Hannoura, Director, PPP Central Unit, Ministry of Finance pointed out that with the expansion of wastewater treatment network, managing the increasing volume of their sludge byproduct has emerged as a significant challenge.

Speaking at PPP MENA Forum in Dubai on Tuesday, he said a feasibility study is underway for Au Rawash Wastewater Sludge Treatment Plant, located in Abu Rawash, Giza Governorate

The project, which is being procured on design, build, finance and operate (DBOF) basis, is estimated to cost $150 million.

The plant will treat 714 tonnes per day of sludge generated by the 2 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) Aba Rawash wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and 500,000 m3/day Zenin WWTP to produce electricity and fertilisers.

Hannoura said: “Usually we push this sludge to a lagoon in the desert 35km away, leave it there to dry after which we seek potential uses for it. The current direction is to minimise sludge by recycling and converting it into energy, fertilisers, or other useful products.”

The project is being tendered by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development and Construction Authority for Potable Water & Wastewater (CAPW).

He emphasised that proposals for converting the sludge into fertilisers will be considered only if they address the removal of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and heavy metals present in the sludge as these contaminants can harm soil quality and agriculture.

The PPP unit is also working with the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater on a sludge treatment project for the 99,000 m3/day Tanta wastewater treatment plant in Tanta, Gharbia governorate. The project has an estimated investment cost of 320 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million).

Hannoura also disclosed that they are studying establishing sludge treatment hubs that will treat sludge from the smaller WWTPs located in non-urban areas and the countryside.

The Holding Company for Water and Wastewater manages 440 sewage treatment plants throughout Egypt’s 25 governorates, according to its website.

(1 US Dollar = 48.41 Egyptian Pounds)

(1 US Dollar = 48.41 Egyptian Pounds)

