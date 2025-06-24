Air Arabia has opened its second City Check-in facility in Dubai, located at Al Barsha Mall. The newly launched service offers added convenience to customers traveling from both Sharjah International Airport and Zayed International Airport, bringing the total number of Air Arabia City Check-in facilities to 14 spreads across the UAE.

The City Check-in service allows passengers to drop off their baggage and collect their boarding passes from 48 hours up to 8 hours prior to their scheduled departure time, helping them avoid airport queues and head straight to immigration upon arrival at the airport. A handling fee of 20 dirhams per passenger applies.

Operating daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, the new facility also offers additional services such as the purchase of extra baggage allowance, seat selection, and flight modifications.

The Al Barsha Mall location is the second Air Arabia City Check-in facility in Dubai, complementing a growing network of conveniently located centres across the UAE in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

This service is designed to streamline the travel experience, reduce waiting times at the airport and deliver added value to customers ahead of the busy summer travel season.

As part of its growth strategy and dedication to quality, the carrier continues to provide enhanced customer experience. The opening of the new City Check-In facility is consistent with the airline's commitment to providing affordable and value-added solutions that meet its customers' evolving needs. -TradeArabia News Service

