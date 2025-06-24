Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE's ultra-low-fare national airline, has launched its inaugural flight to Gabala from Abu Dhabi, becoming the first and only airline to connect Gabala with the UAE.

This milestone strengthens the airline's regional expansion by adding a second airport in Azerbaijan to the WIZZ map after Baku.

The new route operates three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with one-way fares starting from just AED 89**. Tickets are available on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app in both Arabic and English. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is celebrating with an exciting offer of up to 20% off ticket fares, available to all customers today.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air said: “Today marks a significant milestone as we commence our flights to Gabala and add it as a new point on the WIZZ map of affordable travel from the UAE. The launch of direct commercial operations opens new opportunities to boost tourism and drive economic growth in the region. Thanks to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s affordable fares, residents of northern Azerbaijan now have a quick and convenient way to discover the vibrant attractions and rich cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi. At the same time, travellers from Abu Dhabi can experience the stunning landscapes and natural beauty that this region offers year-round. To celebrate our connectivity, we are offering an unmissable discount of up to 20% on ticket fares today. We remain committed to expanding our network and providing value-driven travel options, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway to unique global destinations.”

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new direct flights to Gabala represent a key step in expanding air connectivity between the UAE and the Caucasus region through Zayed International Airport. By strengthening access to this beautiful and culturally rich destination, Wizz Air is actively enhancing travel choices for residents and tourists, while also playing a key role in promoting AUH as a gateway to the world.” -TradeArabia News Service

