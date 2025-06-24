Riyadh Air, the Kingdom’s new national carrier, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rolls-Royce to purchase 100 Trent XWB-97 engines to power up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. The agreement was formalised during the 55th annual Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, reported SPA.

The Trent XWB-97 engine, specifically engineered for the Airbus A350-1000, is recognised as the most efficient large jet engine in service, capable of delivering up to 97,000 pounds of thrust.

The deal marks a major milestone in Riyadh Air’s growth strategy and reflects the carrier’s ambitions to establish a global network spanning more than 100 destinations by 2030. Riyadh Air plans to operate a total fleet of 182 aircraft across three different types.

Scheduled to commence operations later this year, Riyadh Air aims to redefine air travel by offering a seamless and elevated passenger experience. The A350-1000 aircraft equipped with Trent XWB-97 engines will significantly enhance the airline’s long-haul capabilities, enabling it to connect the Saudi capital to major cities around the world—further reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a key hub among Group of Twenty (G20) nations.

This collaboration with major international partners underscores Riyadh Air’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic global partnerships to deliver operational excellence that meets the aspirations of its passengers.

