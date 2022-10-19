The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) are funding the development and implementation of the Kitchener Drain Depollution programme in Egypt.

The project aims to depollute and rehabilitate the Kitchener Drain, the main agricultural drain passing through the governorates of Kafr El Sheikh, Gharbeya and Dakahleya in the Delta region

The EBRD and EIB are providing loans of €148 million and €213.9 million, respectively, to finance the investment programme. In addition, the EU committed €45 million in grants for capital expenditure and technical assistance.

The project will improve the health and environmental conditions of the 6 million people living in 182 villages in the drain catchment area, strengthen agriculture by improving the irrigation water quality and irrigation for 193,000 hectares, and prevent solid waste being dumped and polluting the drain.

