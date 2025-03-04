Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has signed an agreement worth 8.5 billion Saudi riyals ($2.26 billion) for the Jubail-Buraydah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project with a consortium comprising Aljomaih Energy & Water Company, Nesma Company and Buhur for Investment Company.

The consortium was named the preferred bidder with an LWTC of 3.59468 Saudi riyals per cubic metre in November 2024.

The project will significantly boost the water infrastructure in Al Qassim and the Eastern provinces, SWPC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IWTP will have a transmission capacity of 650,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and a length of 587 km. The project will be able to reverse flow from Al-Shamasiyah, passing through Al-Qulayib to Al-Jubail with the full project capacity.

The project includes six strategic storage tanks at Al-Shamasiyah and three at Al-Jubail, with a total storage capacity of 1.63 million m3.

The project was procured through a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model, with 32 companies, including 14 local companies, participating.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

