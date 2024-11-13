The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the preferred and reserve bidders for the Jubail-Buraydah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project, along with their Levelised Water Transmission Costs (LWTC).

The Saudi consortium of Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co., Nesma Company and Buhur for Investment Co. has been named the preferred bidder with an LWTC of 3.59468 Saudi riyals per cubic metre.

The reserve bidder is the Saudi-UAE consortium of Vision International Investment Company and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), with an LWTC of SAR 5.04214 per cubic metre.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) for the IWTP was issued in September 2023.

The project will be developed under a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model with a 35-year term from the start of commercial operations, which are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2029.

The Jubail-Buraydah IWTP will connect the Eastern and Qassim Regions with a potable water transmission capacity of 650,000 cubic metres per day (m³/day) over a length of 587 kilometres (km). The pipeline is designed to transmit water in both directions and will include significant storage infrastructure with a capacity of 1,634,500 m3.

Last year, the winning consortium for the Rayis–Rabigh IWTP project, consisting of Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies, and Orascom Construction, had submitted a competitive levelised cost of SAR 1.25678/ m3. This project involves a 150-km pipeline with a capacity to transport 500,000 m3/day of potable water.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

