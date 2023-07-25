A consortium led by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has been selected as the preferred bidder for the development of Rayis–Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline (IWTP) project with a levelised cost of SAR1.25678/cubic metre by state-owned Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC).

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic metres per day and a length of 150 kilometres to provide Makkah and Madinah regions with drinking water by first quarter of 2026 for 35 years, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

Alkhorayef Water owns 50 percent of the consortium.

The company will work with relevant parties to achieve financial closure, the statement added.

On 7 March 2023, SWPC said it had received bids from three consortiums for the IWTP project.

Nesma Company, Ajlan & Bros, Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC), and Buhur for Investment Company Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios; Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies and Orascom Construction Vision International Investment Company, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Gulf Investment Corporation.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) tender was issued in August 2022. A total of 14 companies were prequalified to bid for the IWTP project.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) was issued on 12 December 2021. A total of 31 companies, including 14 Saudi companies, had expressed their interest in the project.

