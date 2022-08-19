Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Wednesday, 18 August, that it has issued Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Rayis – Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project.

The transmission capacity and length of the pipeline has been revised to 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and 150 kilometres (km) respectively, specifications available in SWPC’s press statement and its website revealed. The IWTP was originally envisaged to have a transmission capacity of 900,000 m3/day and total length of 100km.

The project is expected to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, the SWPC press statement said.

The prequalified bidders, announced in April 2022, were:

Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Al-Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Al-Rawaf Contracting Company China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) Marubeni Corporation Mowah Co. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC) Nesma Company Utico Vision International Investment Company

SWPC had issued the RFP for Mohaisen – Baha – Makkah IWTP on 5th August with a revised transmission capacity of 185,000 m3/day (instead of 300,000 m3/day) while the total length remained unchanged at 300km.

In February, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC prequalified 19 companies for the IWTP project.

Mohaisen – Baha – Makkah IWTP is expected to start commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026, according to SWPC’s press statement.

SDC Deal Number: 3925540158

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)