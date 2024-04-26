Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, the world-class international property developer, proudly unveils the launch of Weybridge Gardens 2, Provence Edition. With a project value of AED 188 million and building on the triumphant success of Weybridge Gardens in October 2023, this new residential development aims to establish a paradigm shift in modern living in Dubailand. Completion is slated for the end of 2026.

Weybridge Gardens 2 draws inspiration from the timeless allure of Provence, a cherished region in southeastern France, renowned for its lavender fields and rich heritage. Seamlessly blending contemporary architecture with chic French interior design, this iconic development exudes the signature glamour of Dubai. Designed and created by the esteemed architects and interior designers at LEOS Developments, in partnership with LUD Studios, every aspect of Weybridge Gardens 2 reflects meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled innovation.

Home to 288 elegantly designed studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Weybridge Gardens 2 offers residents a unique lifestyle experience. With architectural and interior designs inspired by Provence, each property features private terraces, creating a serene retreat. Soft lavender hues and earth tones blend seamlessly with contemporary furnishings, reflecting the charm of Provencal romance. Featuring beige-tone walls, graceful archways, weathered wood accents, lush greenery and fragrant lavender, every detail is crafted to enhance quality of life and elevate the senses.

Residents at Weybridge Gardens 2 will have access to a wide array of world-class amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool with sunbeds and cabanas. Additionally, they can enjoy the tranquillity of a serene Zen Japanese garden, the charm of an urban farm, meticulously landscaped gardens and an outdoor cinema. For dining and essential needs, residents will have access to facilities such as a BBQ area, a pizzeria, Le Petit Cafe and an AI supermarket. Moreover, the development offers an extensive range of additional facilities, including a co-working space, LEOS Davinci Art Academy, LEOS Boxing Academy, LEOS Dance Studio and concierge services provided through the LEOS App. For sports enthusiasts, there are various sports facilities available, such as street basketball, a running track, a fully-equipped gymnasium, table tennis, and outdoor fitness areas.

Investors and homebuyers can choose from studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of different floor plans and attractive payment plans.

“After the resounding success of Weybridge Gardens, our team has worked tirelessly to elevate our standards of innovation, quality, and design with the introduction of Weybridge Gardens 2, Provence Edition”, stated Mark Gaskin, Chief Operating Officer (Middle East & Asia) at LEOS Developments. "In partnership with LUD Studios, renowned for their visionary approach to architecture and design, we are excited to bring this iconic project to life. Weybridge Gardens 2 represents a culmination of our commitment to excellence and our dedication to redefining urban living in Dubai.

https://leosdevelopments.com/

About LEOS:

LEOS Developments is a luxury property developer that has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in The Middle East with projects in Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle and Dubailand. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record of delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Their mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.