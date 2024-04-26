Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, April 26, 2024 – The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) today reported its financial results for the first Quarter of 2024.

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 2024

RAKBANK delivers record quarterly net profit after tax of AED 574.2M, a growth of 27.5% (up 39.7% on pre-tax basis) driven by continued momentum on both sides of the balance sheet in Q1’24. Net Interest Income at AED 879.5M is up 11.5% YoY, supported by a robust fee income of AED 294.9M up 9.6% YoY.

Gross loans and advances at AED 43.2B are up 11.7% YoY (up 2.9% vs Q4’23). Corporate Banking has grown by over 30%, and corporate loans and advances have crossed AED 10B for the first time.

Customer deposits are up 19.5% YoY (9.9% vs Q4’23). The Bank continues to build primary operating account relationships with its customers, which reflects through one of the highest CASA ratios in the industry at 64% as at Q1’24.

Total Income for Q1’24 at AED 1,174M, is up 11% YoY, supported by a net interest margin of 4.7%.

Continued migration to digital channels by customers, targeted operating efficiencies and robust revenue momentum led to a drop in the Cost to Income ratio to 33.1% against 35.4% in Q1’23.

Shareholder returns remain strong with Return on Equity (ROE) of 21.4% and Return on Assets (ROA) of 3.1% for Q1’24. The Bank remains liquid and well capitalized with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 17.2% vs 16.8% as at Q1’23.

Strong liquidity position as reflected by an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 13.5% and Advances to Stable Resources Ratio of 78.7% as at Q1’24.

The impaired loan ratio improved to 2.6% for Q1’24 against 3.0% for the previous year as the risk profile of the bank continues to reduce. While the provision coverage ratio improved to 233.7% against 192.1% (Q1’23) and remains one of the highest in the industry.

Read the full report here.

