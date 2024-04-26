Abu Dhabi:- For the purpose of developing a sustainable maritime sector in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), signed a memorandum of understanding with Regent Craft, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and William Thalheimer, CEO of Regent Craft. The memorandum seeks to provide low-hovering maritime transport for both passenger and freight transport, accelerating the establishment of an integrated transport system and supporting goals aiming to reduce carbon emissions.

Regent Craft, an American company, specializes in developing and manufacturing low-hovering maritime electric vehicles for passenger transport along coastal routes, using proven and certified technology. They also work on integrating transport modes between land and sea, and connecting them while enhancing efficiency and providing multiple options that integrate with various existing transport methods and infrastructure to enhance new social and economic opportunities.

Comprehensive coordination between the two parties and accurate environmental assessment

AD Mobility is working to identify requirements for electric maritime transport usage, in addition to providing environmental auditing and assessment processes. Furthermore, AD Mobility will explore participation in a pilot project, lasting for 3 months at least, utilizing an initial model of the low-hovering Seaglider watercraft that transports passengers. This project aims to test and verify its feasibility for use in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions. Benefits and other impacts, such as reducing traffic congestion, travel time from the starting point, and other operational costs will also be evaluated.

Transport using low-hovering Seaglider

According to the memorandum, Abu Dhabi Mobility will work to support the implementation of an integrated transport system by creating a conducive environment for the adoption of this type of transport. They will also evaluate the feasibility of the low-hovering Seaglider transport operations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in collaboration with relevant local and federal authorities, aiming to enhance and facilitate the launch of these operations.

Future integration into the country's maritime navigation network will also be taken into consideration, which by exploring the economic and operational aspects that will facilitate continuous improvements. Major destinations between cities, islands, regions, and high-demand corridors shall be covered in the service. Furthermore, this will include studying the feasibility of activating the Seaglider service in different areas.

Sustainability in the Maritime Sector

The signing of this memorandum of understanding reflects Abu Dhabi Mobility's leading role in promoting sustainability practices within the maritime sector. It also encourages companies to adopt eco-friendly practices and solutions to minimize their carbon emissions.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

AD Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

AD Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.