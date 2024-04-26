Co-development with Aramco Spurs Launch of Expanded Co-Innovation Program to Deliver Solutions Across Multiple Sustainability Pathways

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today introduced AspenTech Strategic Planning for Sustainability Pathways™ – a new and unique integrated modelling and optimization solution that aims to guide companies in carbon capture utilization and storage decision making and sustainability strategy investments. The AspenTech Strategic Planning solution was developed through a licensing agreement last year with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. Based on this successful effort, AspenTech also announced that it is launching an expanded co-innovation program to bring together leading owner operators and EPC companies to collaboratively innovate a wider strategic planning solution portfolio to attempt to optimize across multiple sustainability pathways.

As companies make significant investments in technologies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, AspenTech’s Strategic Planning solution aims for these large capital investments to drive value and impact sustainability goals. They are also expected to support long-term operational performance objectives.

Rasha Hasaneen, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer at Aspen Technology said, “Asset intensive industries play a critical role in the path to global net-zero, and carbon capture is an important pathway for our customers and requires significant capital investment. This is the focus of our new strategic planning solution – ensuring CAPEX and OPEX investments to be optimized across the entire carbon capture value chain.”

Dr. Vikas Dhole, General Manager, Sustainability Solutions at Aspen Technology, said “Carbon capture is but one sustainability pathway. Through the expanded co-innovation program, we will continue to broaden our solutions into other pathways to help the asset intensive industries to simultaneously address sustainability and operational performance objectives, given the significant investment that is projected in this area.”

