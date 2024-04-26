Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Dubai-based design consultant firm Dezign Technic for signage and wayfinding designs in its approximately AED 30 billion mixed-use development, Azizi Venice, located in Dubai South.

DezignTechnic, headquartered in Dubai, and with additional offices in the United Kingdom, Qatar, Lebanon, and Egypt, is a comprehensive specialist design firm. With over two decades of experience, DezignTechnic excels in crafting top-tier wayfinding and placemaking solutions tailored to various sites and facilities.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the highly-acclaimed and also homegrown Dezign Technic for Azizi Venice. Their expertise in design and technology perfectly complements our vision for this world-class community, ensuring each project embodies excellence and leaves a lasting impression on our clients and communities.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 30,000 residential units across approximately 100 apartment complexes, and over 400 luxury villas and mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

