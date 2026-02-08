Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the launch of a new promotional campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan. The campaign offers credit cardholders the opportunity to win cashback on grocery purchases when shopping at four major retail markets, including Ramez, Lulu Hypermarket, Al Helli Supermarket, and Al Anwar Discount Centre.

This campaign comes as part of Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing rewarding offers that meet customers’ needs across various occasions, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and to continuously rewarding its customers with real added value when using the Bank’s banking products. This approach enhances customers’ daily experiences and supports their requirements throughout the blessed month.

The campaign will run from February 7 to March 31, 2026, and applies to purchases made using Al Baraka Islamic Bank credit cards at the aforementioned stores. A total of 60 winners will be selected across two separate draws, with 30 winners in each draw. Each winner will receive cashback of up to BD 50, subject to a maximum eligible purchase value under the campaign.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Mazin Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, said: “At every Ramadan season, Al Baraka Islamic Bank is keen to share the spirit of the holy month with our valued customers by launching practical initiatives that reflect our closeness to them and our understanding of their daily needs. This campaign offers our credit cardholders the opportunity to benefit from direct cashback when purchasing groceries from some of the Kingdom’s leading retail markets, helping turn everyday card usage into a rewarding experience that delivers tangible value to our customers.”

He added: “This campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to developing promotional offers that align with our customers’ lifestyles, while strengthening the position of Al Baraka Islamic Bank credit cards as a preferred spending choice during the holy month, within an integrated suite of Sharia-compliant banking solutions”

Al Baraka Islamic Bank is one of the most prominent Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and since its establishment in 1984, it has achieved distinguished results in providing banking services to both individuals and corporates. The Bank also has a strong track record in innovation and the provision of Sharia-compliant investment and financing solutions. Moreover, the Bank continues its pioneering role in supporting social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, maintaining a prestigious position among leading banks offering Islamic banking services to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit Al Baraka Islamic Bank's website at www.albaraka.bh, check out the bank's verified Instagram page, or call 13300400.