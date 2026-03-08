Salam Properties announced its ambitious expansion strategy for 2026, aiming to strengthen its position in Egypt’s real estate sector through geographic growth, accelerated project execution, and diversification of its project portfolio alongside the completion of ongoing developments.

Walid ElDeeb‎, Chairman of Salam Properties, stated that the company has an ambitious plan to deliver more than nine projects in New Damietta city during 2026. This aligns with the company’s vision to support integrated urban development and enhance its presence in the Delta region.



He said that the delivery plan includes residential, commercial, and medical projects, reflecting a diverse investment portfolio designed to meet the needs and expectations of a wide range of clients.

ElDeeb explained that 2026 will mark a significant operational milestone for the company in New Damietta city, with the delivery of diverse projects that will stimulate economic activity and support the city’s service infrastructure.



He noted that the planned commercial projects would provide modern investment spaces catering to the needs of brands and entrepreneurs, while the medical projects will strengthen the healthcare system. Additionally, phases of residential projects will be delivered, offering a contemporary living environment with fully integrated services.



The Chairman of Salam Properties noted that meeting delivery commitments is one of the company’s key pillars of trust with its clients, pointed out that actual on-the-ground execution is the true measure of a developer’s strength and the sustainability of its market presence.

He outlined Salam Properties’ growth plan for 2026, highlighted that it is built on three strategic pillars: increasing targeted sales volumes, accelerating the execution and delivery of ongoing projects, and expanding the launch of new projects in promising, strategic locations.



ElDeeb added that the company aims to achieve notable growth in contracts and sales by diversifying its real estate offerings across residential, commercial, administrative, and medical sectors, while providing flexible payment plans that align with economic changes and meet the needs of a wide range of clients.



He also revealed that the company is strengthening its marketing tools and expanding its network of strategic partners to reach a broader base of investors and customers.

Salam Properties relies on detailed market studies for its upcoming projects to ensure they meet actual demand in emerging cities, with a focus on modern designs, integrated services, and adherence to the highest quality standards in execution, aiming for balanced and sustainable growth, ElDeeb concluded.